Sheffield Wednesday boss details Owls tactical changes after ‘fantastic’ victory

Danny Röhl praised his players for their efforts after they got their first away win of the season out at Stoke City.

Wednesday hadn’t won on the road in a league fixture since the victory over Shrewsbury Town towards the end of the promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign, however picked up all three points on Saturday thanks to a penalty save from Cameron Dawson and a late Anthony Musaba winner.

Röhl praised both in his post-match interview at the bet365 Stadium, but also gave some insight into his thoughts in preparing for the game and tactical tweaks that he made during it.

Speaking to The Star afterwards he said, “I spoke before the game with my team, and I knew it would be a different game to the last two games - I expected an opponent with a lot of long balls, second balls and duels. It was not an easy one, it was tough to get something here, but I told them that we had to do these things to stay in the game, and then when the time is right we would attack them more. At the end it was fantastic.

“Defending well was a big topic this week, and how we needed to protect our goal. We did that today, and at the end the sub decided it… It shows again that we needed a starting XI and then subs to earn something. They did well.

“We also ha d a fantastic goalkeeper, and it was a key moment. In the past we’ve had key moments against, today it was for us and that’s perfect.

“We struggled a little bit, which is why I changed the shape to a back five, a 5-3-2, but at the end I wanted to win so I went back to 5-2-3 so we had three attackers. And it was a fantastic job from Musaba, it was good for him. I believe in my players, but it’s not been easy for him because he’s missed some chances - today he was the guy who decided it.”