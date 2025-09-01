Sheffield Wednesday are primed for a flurry of offers for striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, today as we head towards the transfer window deadline.

The Star reported over the weekend that a host of clubs were keen on trying to get a deal done to sign the talented 20-year-old, with the likes Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers having offers worth over £1m rejected by the Owls. Preston North End and Ipswich Town are known to be interested in him, too.

Cadamarteri, an England youth international, is already off the mark for Wednesday this season and is now seen as a first team regular by Henrik Pedersen, and the Dane has made it clear that he hopes that there will be no further exits before the deadline at 7pm this evening.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s future is up in the air

As for the player himself, The Star understands that there is no desire from him to move on, with the forward no doubt enjoying the Championship minutes that he’s racking up this season, but with Wednesday in financial turmoil under Dejphon Chansiri it is unknown if he’ll seek a deal to sell another of their talented assets.

The Owls academy graduate is due to fly out this week to team up with Steve McClaren’s Jamaica side after getting his first senior call-up recently, however it’s thought that his departure may be delayed just in case there is any sort of movement on the transfer front over the course of the day.

A number of clubs are believed to be monitoring the situation, including teams in the Premier League, and – like with Pierce Charles – the option of buying to loan back has been discussed. That element could prove tricky, however, given the English Football League’s reticence to allow any sort of signings until Chansiri has given assurances that he can continue to fund the club going forward.

Wednesday have already sold Cadamarteri’s younger brother, Caelan-Kole, this summer after he joined Manchester City in a deal worth around £1.5m in total, and should the older brother move on then it would be met with huge disappointment from the Owls fanbase.

It’s thought that a number of clubs have been in contact with Wednesday regarding the possibility of signing Wednesday’s number 18, but with Pedersen already having a threadbare squad to choose from, the hope for many is that the young Reggae Boy will be left where he is.

