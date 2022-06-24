The Owls confirmed earlier this week that both Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe would be making the move over the Parkway to Sheffield from the Millers on July 1st when their current deals expire – with the pair opting to drop down into League One.

Both are experienced campaigners, especially at the level in which Wednesday currently find themselves, and Moore says that they have ‘exceptional’ attributes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website after the first few days of preseason training, Moore said, “For me they will bring a wealth of experience and a wealth of leadership. One will bring goal prowess and a better ability to help you win games and the other will bring a solidity to your backline.

“We have strengthened both boxes in terms of ability, size and presence. It does what it says on the tin if you look at their playing records over recent seasons, the stats speak for themselves. They have a robustness and fitness to their game which is exceptional.”

Moore also went on to speak about their recruitment so far this summer, explaining that they’ve been very specific with regards to the players that they’ve looked to add to their ranks.

He said, “I am really pleased overall. We know what we want, we’re not just going for anyone and everyone. They are specific targets. Last season the stats and figures were a real improvement at the club and to keep improving you have to keep getting better.

Darren Moore persuaded Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe to join Sheffield Wednesday. (via @SWFC / Steve Ellis)

“We have looked at the dynamics of the team and some of the shortcomings and tried to correct them whilst maintaining our identity. We have only added players who tick the right boxes.”

Alongside Smith and Ihiekwe, Wednesday have also brought in Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale and Will Vaulks, with all five looking to play their part in what they hope will be a successful season in 2022/23.