The Owls picked up 11 points from five games, going unbeaten throughout the month and scoring more goals than any other side (11), a run that has seen Moore earmarked as one of four nominees for the penultimate award of 2021.

A Wednesday boss hasn’t won a Manager of the Month award since Carlos Carvalhal back in April 2017, however Moore has won it more recently after he picked up the gong in September 2018 while in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, the last Owls manager to win a monthly award at League One level was unsurprisingly Dave Jones - who won it twice in a row in March and April 2012 ahead of Wednesday’s promotion.

The other managers in the running are Portsmouth’s Danny Cowley after they picked up 13 points in November, Leam Richardson of Wigan Athletic after the role that he played in potentially saving Charlie Wyke’s life, and then Oxford United manager, Karl Robinson, who guided them to five points in November despite having 13 players missing through either COVID-19 or injury.

After last night’s 0-0 draw with Pompey, Moore’s Wednesday are now unbeaten in 11 league games for the first time since early 2019, and find themselves just a couple of points outside the League One Play-Off places.

Next up for the Owls is a trip to 23rd-placed Crewe Alexandra as they seek a return to winning ways.