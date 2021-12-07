Bailey Peacock-Farrell impressed for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls picked up a point on the road against Pompey as they made it 11 League One games without defeat, and Peacock-Farrell was at the heart of things as he continued to keep the hosts at bay with a string of fine stops.

BPF kept out George Hirst and Ronan Curtis several times, claiming balls strongly in the air as he looked to alleviate the growing pressure on Darren Moore’s side.

A second half red card for Massimo Luongo made life even more difficult for the Owls, but some dogged defending from the likes of Liam Palmer and Jack Hunt saw them cling on for a point that sees them finish the evening in eighth place and just a couple of points off the Play-Off places.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wednesday boss was understandably full of praise for his goalkeeper after some impressive saves on Tuesday evening, saying, “I think we’ve got the best goalkeeper in the league… I said it at the start when he came to the club. In terms of his size and stature I’m really pleased for him, and that clean sheet will have done him – and us – the world of good.

“For a goalkeeper to perform like that… He performed heroics tonight, and showed exactly why he’s at the level and the standard that he is.”

He was also pleased to come away from Fratton Park with a point following the red card – admitting that he was pleased with the way they battled it out.

Moore told the media, “I’m really pleased… I wanted to win the game, but in the second half it became about not losing the game.

“It’s difficult to come here with 11 men, let alone with 10. But the boys stood resiliently, they were dogged.

“To come here without a recognised centre back and come away with a point is a credit to the players.”