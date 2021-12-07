Massimo Luongo will now miss three games for Sheffield Wednesday.

The tough-tackling midfielder has had a difficult year at Hillsborough as he battled with injury problems for large parts of last season, and had looked to be getting back to his best recently after making his return to the side.

Now though, he faces three games on the sidelines as he serves a three-game ban following his straight red, meaning that Moore will have to delve into his already depleted squad to decide who will take his place – starting with Crewe Alexandra this weekend.

Luongo caught Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis in the 69th minute, and Sam Purkiss wasted no time in giving him his marching orders.

Moore, who will also be missing the Australian against Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion, suggested that the red was probably deserved though, telling the media afterwards, “I’ve looked at it, I’ve seen the footage, and I felt that he got a slight tug when it was out of control and he lunged for the ball. He came down on top of it, and he caught the player as well - so I’ve not really got any complaints.”