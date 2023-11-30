On paper it was just a 1-1 draw, but that didn't really tell the tale of tape as Wednesday overcame the odds to create enough chances to have actually beaten the Foxes at Hillsborough - despite 36 points separating them in the Championship table.

Jeff Hendrick was the hero late on as he got on the end of a cushioned Callum Paterson header in added time, firing home in front of the Kop to send the stands into celebration, but it was by no means the only opportunity that the hosts had of getting on the scoresheet. You can watch that goal and all of the other chances for both sides in the video at the top of the page.

Danny Röhl's delight was clear to see after the game, the German celebrating just his fourth point achieved since joining the club by walking around the stadium interacting with the supporters, and he spoke afterwards of how proud he was of his side's commitment to the cause - you can check out both below:

