Jeff Hendrick’s late strike was enough to make sure the Owls didn’t fall to another defeat in midweek on the back of Saturday’s loss at Birmingham City, and they also became just the fourth team this season to avoid defeat against the Foxes.

Enzo Maresca, whose side are still a point clear at the top, admitted that it wasn’t an easy game for his team, and also praised the save from Wednesday goalkeeper, Cameron Dawson, at the death that made sure the spoils were shared.

Speaking after the game, the Italian said, “It’s disappointing, it’s a shame, but it is what it is… This league is like this. The game is never finished and unfortunately, we conceded at the end. We made some choices that were not the correct ones and after that we controlled the game quite well but then we conceded.

“I think Sheffield Wednesday drew against Leeds away, so you never know. Every time it’s complicated, that’s why I said since we started that it’s never easy… The second goal would probably have killed the game but we missed some chances. The ‘keeper made a great save but sometimes when the game is finished in a draw you will go close.