Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has admitted that the club’s expiring contract situation is not at the forefront of his mind.

The Owls have a vast number of players who will enter into the final six months of their current contracts in a few weeks’ time, meaning that there is nothing to stop them having talks with clubs outside of England.

Röhl is well aware of where things are at, he says, insisting that it’s a normal situation to be in as the January transfer window draws closer. The German also explained that, while he’s already thinking about the future, right now it’s not his number one priority.

“It’s normal, and it’s a process,” he told The Star. “We are looking at contracts, but it’s also about having a style of football in your mind and comparing who you think is able to do it… It’s a task of mine, to prepare for the next windows and my style of football. I’ll talk with the players, talk with the agents, and I’ll be honest if necessary - but at the moment my mind is just on the next game. We’ll look at what we can do in January.

“We have good players, and with them you look to keep them. But it’s also about the players enjoying our style of football, so I talk with them. That’s important, they have to be convinced about our direction, so it has to be from both sides.

“There has to be a feeling that they want to work together, it’s not just one direction - you need two parties. That’s what we want to try and do. We need to look to our squad, who is able, and which areas we can improve. These are all the next tasks for me, both short term and long term.”

