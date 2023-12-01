Sheffield Wednesday seem unlikely to have Michael Smith to call upon when they take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Owls striker, who is their top scorer so far this season, has missed the last three games due to a muscle injury that he sustained before the international break, and Danny Röhl explained earlier in the week that they would have to see whether he would be able to return this weekend.

Now, in his pre-match press conference, the German has hinted that having ‘Smudga’ fit again for tomorrow could be a long shot, even though he didn’t rule him out completely.

He told the media, “I think it will be difficult. We have to pay attention, and if there’s too much risk then tomorrow he will not play and he’ll not be available with the squad.”

It’s not all bad news, though. With Röhl explaining that he wouldn’t be forced into many squad changes from the draw with Leicester City, with John Buckley – because of a loan clause – the only player unavailable for selection from the side that held the league leaders.

“No,” he replied when asked if there were any fresh injury concerns. “All the players who were in the squad on Wednesday are available for the weekend as well.”