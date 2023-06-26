Owls legends took part in a charity football match which helped raise thousands in memory of two murderded Sheffield school children.

Sheffield Wednesday favourites including Carlton Palmer and Chris Waddle were among those who took part in the game organised by Jason Bennett in memory of his beloved children John Paul and Lacey. John Paul was just 13 and Lacey was 11 when they were killed in a horror attack along with their mum Terri Harris, 35 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, in September 2021.

On the day they died in the incident in Killamarsh the children had been selling sweets together to raise money for Youth Cancer Trust.

Proud dad Jason organised the game to continue their fundraising efforts.

Owls legends played in a charity football match in memory of brother and sister John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett (Photos: Errol Edwards)

The final amount raised, through ticket sales to watch the game, donations, auctions and raffles, has not yet been announced but an online fundraising page showed nearly £7,500 earlier this morning.

Manchester City star Jack Grealish and Sheffield-born Manchester United player Harry Maguire both donated shirts to help with the fundraiser. There was also a signed Arsenal shirt up for grabs to boost funds.

Posting online after the charity game, grateful Jason said: “What an amazing day and your incredible support is inspiring. Thank you so much for your kindness.”

He added: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported us amazing. Lots to take in and lots of amazing memories made.”

Jason Bennett and his children, John Paul and Lacey (Photo: JustGiving)