Blackburn Rovers boss candid in expressing disappointment over Sheffield Wednesday deal

Blackburn Rovers manager John Dahl Tomasson did not want to lose John Buckley in a deadline day loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, he has said.

By Alex Miller
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST

Speaking in the days after the midfielder’s switch to Hillsborough was confirmed late on Friday evening, the Dane spoke candidly about his feelings around the deal.

Blackburn were trying to get an incoming deal over the line in the late stages of the window, The Star understands, with matters having reached an advanced stage in proceedings.

It is said that the plan was for the Buckley move to only happen if they were able to bring another body in. But it is understood that the 23-year-old made it clear to the club that he wanted the Wednesday move and a late deal was struck.

Buckley had earlier in the day been the subject of £3m interest from Swansea City.

But he is a now a Sheffield Wednesday player on season-long loan terms - though Rovers will have the option to recall him in January.

“I was disappointed to (lose) Buckley, I would rather have kept him,” Tomasson said.

“But as I understand it, we needed to get players out before players could come in. We all know it is a stretched squad and John is a good player.

“I thought when John went away on loan, we would probably get one more player in. It didn’t happen, I don’t know the reason for that. We all know that we need players in some positions and it is a tough league.”

