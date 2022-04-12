Sheffield Wednesday could receive Josh Windass boost for final few games

Windass has scored four League One goals this season despite being only able to make three starts due to injury, with the forward currently sidelined following his latest setback.

But while there were concerns over his availability for the remainder of the season, it’s now understood that the 28-year-old has worked hard behind the scenes to speed up his return to action, and that he is now on the verge of a return to training.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though it remains to be seen exactly when Windass will be available for selection again, it’s thought that a return to training with his Owls teammates is now imminent, news that would come as a big boost to Darren Moore and the side.

The forward hasn’t played for Wednesday since starting the game against Morecambe back in February, but it could be that he has a chance of getting himself in contention for Wednesday’s final run-in as they look to secure a top six spot and a place in the 2021/22 Play-Offs.

Moore said last week that Windass was ‘another week to 10 days before he’s able to get into the nitty gritty of training’, and if all goes to plan then it’s hoped that he may be able to get back on the grass at Middlewood Road this week.

Wednesday have five games left to play this season, starting with Saturday’s trip to fellow promotion-chasers, MK Dons.