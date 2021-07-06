Wednesday and Celtic face off in Wales at 3pm tomorrow as the two teams look to assess where they’re at early into their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, and there will be a hint of familiarity about it given a couple of the Bhoys’ recent signings.

Both Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide could feature for Celtic in the encounter following their recent moves north of the border, two players that Moore and his team know very well.

The Wednesday manager is looking forward to the encounter as his side look to get themselves ready for League One and their opponents prepare for their Champions League qualifiers – and he admits that it’ll be a good litmus test for the group.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the clash, the Owls boss said, “It’s a great test for the boys, I think it’s a wonderful test… As you know they are competing for the Champions League so they’ll come in excellent condition.

“It’s a great first game for us in terms of the work that we’ll have to do off the ball, but we’ll also have to be very good on the ball because they are a top opposition.

“We are really delighted that both teams are in the same location and both teams thought it would be excellent to have an in-house game, so really looking forward to them coming down.

“It will finish off a good week with a positive game.”

Wednesdayites will be interested to see the sort of team that Moore puts out in Newport on the back of the numerous exits that took place over the summer, with several youngsters expected to take part on the back of their rise up the ranks.