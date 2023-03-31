Sheffield Wednesday considering exciting fresh dynamic in attack after promising cameo

The return of a different option from the treatment table has given Darren Moore food for thought over a new direction in Sheffield Wednesday’s attack.

Michael Smith and Lee Gregory have been handed huge responsibility following injuries to Josh Windass and Callum Paterson, with Mallik Wilks also having missed nine matches with a calf issue.

But a bright Wilks cameo in the final stages of Wednesday’s draw at Cheltenham Town helped turn the tide and earn the Owls a draw; his direct running and picking up of positions causing problems for an under-pressure Robins defence.

Speaking after the match, Moore explained the caution behind Wilks’ injury return and that the combination of his trickery and pace alongside the movement and physicality of Smith and Gregory dovetailed nicely – with the Owls boss confirming he was minded to use the trio again as the season enters its final eight matches.

Back in first team action Owls Mallik Wilks Pic Steve Ellis

“With Greggers and Smudger and now with Mallik back, if you can get the ball in the box, we know what the three of them can do,” he said. “I liked the combination of the three of them, that was a real positive tonight [against Cheltenham]. Going forward the three of them can play together.”

Wilks has juggled injury and time behind in the queue at Wednesday this season, making only 13 League One appearances but claiming five goal contributions along the way.

“For Mallik, we had to make sure with him [in terms of a full and proper recovery] with Josh and Pato out,” Moore continued.

“We had to make sure he was right coming out there. They showed the three of them can play together which is pleasing from our perspective going forward. What we have to do is make sure we don't overdo it with him and that we keep building him up for this run-in.

“In terms of what he can bring us, I looked at them before and I thought 'The three of them can play together for us'. We had to get back into the game, so I had all three of them on and I was pleased we were able to get back into the game.”

