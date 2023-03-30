Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has explained a couple of eye-catching changes to his side for the trip to Cheltenham Town on Wednesday night.

David Stockdale was pulled back in between the sticks for his first league outing since December, while Aden Flint was dropped to the bench with Dominic Iorfa taking up the central defensive role.

Both players ended up playing an important role in the 2-2 draw, Stockdale pulling off a numbers of important saves in the first half before Flint came off the bench to head Wednesday’s first.

Speaking on the decision to bring Stockdale in for Cameron Dawson, Moore said: “It was no different really. I have two good goalkeepers and I thought he was great tonight.

A frustrated looking Aden Flint at full time despite pulling back from 2-0 down Pic Steve Ellis

“His organisation was good, it is a similar situation. I remember coming off the Exeter game, putting in Daws and I've always said we have two wonderful goalkeepers who have a wonderful camaraderie between the both of them. They push each other.

“I just felt it was right to bring him in and certainly in the first 10 minutes when he pulled off a wonderful reflex save, that goes to show he's been training so hard. He really has been.

“We knew when he came back in he would be ready and that's testament to him, Adriano Basso, Daws, all the goalkeepers and how they push each other. He didn't look out of place in terms of his performance and I was pleased for him tonight.

“The first person to congratulate him was Cameron Dawson, the same way the first person to congratulate Cameron Dawson was David Stockdale. It's wonderful that they have that kind of togetherness with one another.”

Flint was withdrawn from the line-up as the Owls sought to keep their squad fresh amid a fixture flurry, Moore explained.

“It was just about managing the squad really,” he said. “We put Dom in tonight but he’s injured now and we’ll see how he goes for the weekend. It’s about managing the group.