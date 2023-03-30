An injury to Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa cost the Owls dearly as they drew 2-2 at Cheltenham Town on Wednesday evening.

The towering defender, brought into the middle of the back three at the expense of Aden Flint, seemed to pick up an injury after an innocuous coming together and look in some discomfort moments before finding himself unable to clear a cross from which the Robins opened the scoring.

A few minutes later the Owls were 2-0 down and though they fought back to earn a draw – and could have won it at the death – it extended their winless streak to four matches.

Some of Iorfa’s teammates seemed to signal for the giant defender to go down and allow time for a replacement to be brought on.

Owls Dominic Iorfa Pic Steve Ellis

Manager Darren Moore explained the situation post-match, confirming there had been an issue with Iorfa and that they had been unable to rush Flint on ahead of the first goal concession.

“He took the knock and he stayed down for a bit,” said Moore. “He wasn't moving well and was clearly disturbed by the knock. About 20 seconds after that, the ball comes in and he doesn't get the right contact on it.

“We'll assess him in there, it's too early to assess what the damage is.

“We were getting Aden ready at the time. It was an incident he just had to defend because he'd carried on. He was clearly disturbed by it.”

Moore expressed concern over what he described as ‘a couple of niggles’ – with Jack Hunt later hobbling from the field late on in the clash.

Wednesday can ill-afford an extension of their injury list as the games continued to flow.

“I don’t know what it was,” Moore said when asked of Iorfa’s issue. “He’s in there with the physios. I don’t know if it’s how he landed or a tackle before. He stayed down, we got Flinty to go warm up and he hobbled back into position. When we look back at it, he didn’t look right.

