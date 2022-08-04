Darren Moore’s side will be looking for their first three points of the season when they go up against the Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday, but they will have to try and do it without last season’s top scorer, Lee Gregory, following his red card in the 3-3 draw against Portsmouth last weekend.

It means that the Owls boss will be forced into at least one change in their first away game of the season, and they’re in for a tough test against a side that also came close to securing promotion last time out.

This meeting a few months ago saw Wednesday win 3-2 in a dramatic game that featured two fantastic goals, and Moore will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Here’s how we think Wednesday may line up when they take on Liam Manning’s side in a couple of days’ time.

1. Owls two goal Fisayo Dele-Bashiru celebrates with Dom Iorfa Pic Steve Ellis Who could start for Sheffield Wednesday against MK Dons this weekend? Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. GK - David Stockdale His debut won't be one that will linger in his memory too long, and he'll have been disappointed to concede three, but it'd be a surprise to see him left out. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. RWB - Alex Hunt Wednesday were excellent at Stadium MK last time out, and Hunt played his part in that. You'd think Moore would want as much continuity from that performance as possible. He was good going forward v Portsmouth. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales

4. RCB - Dominic Iorfa Not a good day at the office for Iorfa against Portsmouth, but with the Dons being a team that breaks quickly his pace and ability to recover the ball could come into play this weekend. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales