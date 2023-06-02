Sheffield Wednesday are facing a busy summer ahead after confirmation of their retained list - with only 13 fully-fledged senior players confirmed to be on the books come August.

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale were all confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of their contract this month.

New contract offers have been made to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.

The likes of Ciaran Brennan, Rio Shipston and Pierce Charles will hope to push their case for senior involvement in what promises to be a fascinating pre-season campaign.

And Owls boss Darren Moore has made no secret of his desire to start adding to this cohort as soon as possible.

“We need to see just how aggressive we can go with it over the next few weeks,” he said.

“Now that we know what division we’re in, we can start implementing the plans we’ve had for the upcoming season.

“We have to put everything into practice straight away. The new season is on the horizon and will be upon us as quickly as this one has finished.

