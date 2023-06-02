News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s 16-man squad heading into busy summer as they wait on contract decisions

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a busy summer ahead after confirmation of their retained list - with only 13 fully-fledged senior players confirmed to be on the books come August.

By Alex Miller
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:19 BST

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale were all confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of their contract this month.

New contract offers have been made to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.

The likes of Ciaran Brennan, Rio Shipston and Pierce Charles will hope to push their case for senior involvement in what promises to be a fascinating pre-season campaign.

And Owls boss Darren Moore has made no secret of his desire to start adding to this cohort as soon as possible.

“We need to see just how aggressive we can go with it over the next few weeks,” he said.

“Now that we know what division we’re in, we can start implementing the plans we’ve had for the upcoming season.

“We have to put everything into practice straight away. The new season is on the horizon and will be upon us as quickly as this one has finished.

Enjoyed a second consecutive promotion having done so the previous season on loan at Exeter City. Was out, in, out and in again and did the business at Wembley making a handful of excellent saves.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Enjoyed a second consecutive promotion having done so the previous season on loan at Exeter City. Was out, in, out and in again and did the business at Wembley making a handful of excellent saves. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Young but very highly rated by all at Middlewood Road, Charles is a Northern Ireland youth international formerly of Manchester City. Adept with the ball at his feet, he’s a little smaller in stature than other goalkeepers but makes up for that in many areas. Whether he goes in as number two next season remains to be seen.

2. GK - Pierce Charles

Young but very highly rated by all at Middlewood Road, Charles is a Northern Ireland youth international formerly of Manchester City. Adept with the ball at his feet, he’s a little smaller in stature than other goalkeepers but makes up for that in many areas. Whether he goes in as number two next season remains to be seen. Photo: Steve Ellis

They call him the Fastest Man in Yorkshire. Wednesday triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the gangly speedster at S6 for another year at least. Came to the fore in the latter stages of the promotion campaign.

3. DEF - Dominic Iorfa

They call him the Fastest Man in Yorkshire. Wednesday triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the gangly speedster at S6 for another year at least. Came to the fore in the latter stages of the promotion campaign. Photo: Nick Potts

Injured for the middle part of the promotion campaign, the former Rotherham United man was among the very best performers at Wembley and has settled in as a hugely important member of the squad.

4. DEF - Michael Ihiekwe

Injured for the middle part of the promotion campaign, the former Rotherham United man was among the very best performers at Wembley and has settled in as a hugely important member of the squad. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

