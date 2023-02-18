Sheffield Wednesday put in a five-start second half performance to beat MK Dons and go top of League One - here are the goals.

The Owls won 5-2 after being 2-1 down at the break, and results elsewhere meant that they now lead Plymouth Argyle on goal difference and are eight points clear of third place with 15 games left to play.

Darren Moore spoke after the game about what was said at half time to help turn the tide, and you can watch part of his conversation with the media in the video above.

Wednesday now turn their attentions to a trip to Charlton Athletic next week as they target a 20-game unbeaten run that would outdo the current record set back in 1961.

Before then though, take a look through the goals from Hillsborough this afternoon:

A Michael Smith penalty got things level for the hosts again.

Lee Gregory then gave them the lead after a lovely little Marvin Johnson cutback.

Smith made it four with a deflected effort.

And then things were wrapped up by George Byers.

Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Hunt, Iorfa, James, Johnson, Byers, Bannan, Vaulks, Windass, Smith.