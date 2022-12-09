Can’t 'stand still’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss lays down clear challenge to Owls

Darren Moore says that it’s important for Sheffield Wednesday not to ‘stand still’, insisting that they have to keep improving both on and off the pitch.

The Owls have had a fine start to the 2022/23 campaign, and as things stand are within touching distance of the top of the League One table, with a trip to Exeter City set to be the latest threat to an unbeaten run that has now reached eight games.

But despite their good form and stretch of clean sheets, the Owls boss says that they cannot afford to rest and sit back on their success, insisting that he will always want to see more from them – including himself and the rest of his staff.

“Every single week we want to see more from us,” Moore insists. “As a team we don't want to stand still. We want to see more, I am trying to push more from myself, the staff, the players.

“Our job is not to stand still. We want to see more because that's the industry we are in.

“We are in a competitive industry and if you stand still, you get caught and we don’t want that. We want to continue moving forward.

“Our minds must be fresh, we have to have the ability to come in and learn and develop and formulate a group that is winning football matches.

Darren Moore wants to see more from Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

“We won’t ever go away from that. Even if a player has scored a goal and got an assist I would say yes, I want improvement in the next game! I would want to see more, that’s not just as individuals but as a group and as a staff – we want to see more every single week.”

Wednesday travel to Exeter this weekend as they look to end a league hoodoo that stretches back to their first meeting back in 1977…

The Owls have lost four of their five away games in the league against the Grecians over the years, drawing the other, and they know that a win this weekend could even take them top of the table if other results go their way as well.