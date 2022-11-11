The Star reported recently that those discussions were underway after the 18-year-old impressed during the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and after spells training with the first team he was named in the squad for the Carabao Cup game against Southampton.

Shipston didn’t come on, but got the experience of being part of the setup alongside young teammates Pierce Charles, David Agbontohoma and Bailey Cadamarteri, and it feels like his first pro deal could now be around the corner as well.

When asked if talks were going on regarding a deal for the teenager at present, his manager said, “Yeah, with him - and our younger players - we feel that it’s something right to get them tied down, especially the better ones. And why not?

“We’re putting all this work into them, so it’s important that we secure them. We’re putting the work into them for a reason, because we want to see them come through and be a player and bless our first team. We want our supporters to see one of their own out there.

“That’s all in hand.”

Charles, Agbontohoma and Cadamarteri all already have professional contracts at Hillsborough having penned them over the course of the last year or so, and it’s thought that there are others within the youth ranks who Moore is also keen to tie down in the coming weeks and months as they look to progress.

