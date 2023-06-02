Sheffield Wednesday confirm contract extensions and new deal offers for nine players

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that nine first team players have either had contract options exercised or been offered a new deal at the club.

Alonside confirming that the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale would be released upon expiry of their current contracts, the club also announced what would lie ahead for a number of players that will be sticking around.

They said in their statement, “Wednesday have exercised options to retain Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass... New contract offers have been made to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson.”

It means that the Owls are well-positioned going into the 2023/24 campaign with a strong nucleus of the side that secured promotion into the Championship, and the fact that several key players had options in their deals has certainly made things easier in that respect.

With Dele-Bashiru, Johnson and Paterson they’ll be hoping to get their deals wrapped up as soon as possible - whether they say yes or no - so that they can put that to bed and move onto making new additions to the side.