Sheffield Wednesday complete two signings as Brentford-considered youngster joins ranks

The club’s re-jigged under-21 side has added Luke Cook and Adam Alimi-Adetoro to their squad list after successful trial spells with the club.

Alimi-Adetoro, a one-time Althone Town defender from the Republic of Ireland, was revealed to have been on trial with the club by The Star back in April.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signings of youngsters Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook.

While Cook, a lively attacker who can play across the front line, featured for Enfield Town and Merstham FC in the Isthmian League Premier Division last season. He has also spent time on trial at Brentford B in recent months.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family,” Cook told swfc.co.uk.

“I have worked so hard and for a long time for this and I feel like I deserve it. Hard work continues now.

“It’s been a difficult journey, I have had a lot of nos, a lot of rejections but I’m happy I never gave up because, being here, it is all completely worth it.

“I came here on trial and did really well and the club believed in me. It’s been positive, I like all the boys, the coach – Thommo [Owls under-21 boss Neil Thomspon] has told me exactly what he wants from me as a striker, hold up play, runs in behind, pressing and having the right attitude.

“The rejections in the past made me more determined to prove everyone wrong and that I am good enough. I want to put myself out there and show people what I can do.”

Towering defender Alimi-Adetoro said: “I am delighted, it’s been a long time coming and good to get over the line.

“I am a tall and physical defender with pace and I want to show everyone those qualities and that I can do a bit of everything!

“I played a couple of games on trial last season, they went well and I am here now and looking forward.