‘Playing for the badge’ – Sheffield Wednesday man makes passion assertion and sets sights on milestone

Liam Palmer is only four matches away from the milestone of 350 senior matches played for his boyhood club, a figure he’ll no doubt edge towards in the coming weeks.

The Scotland international missed out on playing a part in Saturday’s season-opening draw with Portsmouth, one of the few occasions he has been left out by Moore, and will be keen to grab his spot back for this weekend’s trip to MK Dons.

Well regarded for his versatility, he made most of his outings last season as one of three centre-halves but is best known as a right-sided player and enjoyed some of his best performances playing as a right wing-back.

He appears to be in a face-off with Jack Hunt over that spot in the side.

“Obviously, he [Wednesday manager Darren Moore] has brought players in in the centre-back position so it might be a chance for me to get back to my actual position,” he joked late on in pre-season.

“But he knows I will play wherever I am asked to play like he did most of last season.

“He knows he can trust me wherever he plays me and I am looking forward to getting going.”

Asked about his season’s ambitions, Palmer made clear Wednesday are aiming for automatic promotion and on a personal basis pledged to continue to develop his attacking threat.

The 30-year-old believes other players in the changing room share his passion for Wednesday and hopes that becomes obvious on the pitch.

“I want to play as many games as I can and help the team with assists and goals,” Palmer said. “I managed to get a couple of goals last year.

“You want to be part of a team that makes people proud. It is a dream for me to represent the club and there are boys who have joined from teams that have been promoted and that shows the pull and the size of the club.