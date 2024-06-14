Sheffield United man completes Sheffield Wednesday medical – deal imminent
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Star revealed this week that the Owls were plotting a move to pick up the 27-year-old as a free agent once his contract at Bramall Lane comes to an end, and now it’s understood that he has completed a medical ahead of his switch.
Lowe has plenty of experience having played in all of the top three divisions in English football, and played 18 times in the Premier League during his spell with the Blades after his move to South Yorkshire in 2020.
Wednesday offer a close-to-home option that will mean that he is able to complete a move that ticks plenty of boxes for both the club and the player, and as a left-sided player he will offer Danny Röhl a new option when it comes to the left back or left wingback position.
This publication is led to believe that the Owls weren’t the only option for the former Nottingham Forest man as he weighed up his choices before making a decision, however conversations between Röhl and Lowe went well and – should all things go as planned – it will be Hillsborough for the England youth international for the 2024/25 campaign.
It remains to be seen when the defender will be announced by the club, but with Ben Hamer’s arrival being confirmed on Friday afternoon it does feel like things are starting to move in terms of incomings over at S6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.