Sheffield Wednesday have their first summer signing through the door, announcing the arrival of Ben Hamer this afternoon.

The Star reported earlier today that an announcement of a deal for the 36-year-old was imminent, and now his switch from Watford - when his contract officially ends later this month - has been confirmed.

Prior to Hamer’s arrival the Owls have only Pierce Charles on their books in terms of goalkeepers with professional contracts, however his young teammate, Jack Hall, is also expected to sign an extended contract that will keep him at Middlewood Road for at least next season.

With Cameron Dawson set to leave, Danny Röhl was in need of somebody to bolster his options between the sticks, and while James Beadle remains the first choice as number one, Hamer will come on board as a very experienced individual who can offer plenty to the goalkeeping department.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the club today that, in part, read, “Ben Hamer has agreed a deal to sign for the Owls - the experienced goalkeeper will put pen to paper in S6 on 1 July.

“Hamer brings a storied portfolio to Hillsborough having represented 12 clubs through his career to date, clocking over 350 appearances... Welcome to Wednesday, Ben!”

