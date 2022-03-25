The Owls were due to face their fellow promotion-chasers on Good Friday, however the game was selected for TV by Sky and will now take place on the night of Saturday April 16th.

That rearrangement also led to their home game against Crewe Alexandra game being moved a day later – a decision that it is understood will cost the Owls a six-figure sum in terms of matchday revenue – and the club clearly wanted to do their bit to try and help out fans that may not have otherwise been able to get back that night of the Dons game.

A statement from the club confirming the coaches said, “Following the Owls’ rescheduled Easter fixture programme, we are pleased to announce subsidised coach travel for our trip to MK Dons on Saturday 16 April…

“The club and our supporters are significantly impacted by this disruption, a situation outside of our control.

“We are also aware of transport restrictions over the Easter period and have reduced MK Dons coach travel to the lowest possible price point. Tickets are now just £25, down from £36, with the club subsidising the difference.

“Both coach tickets and match tickets will be on sale from Monday - thank you for your support.”

Sheffield Wednesday have put on subsidised coaches for the trip to MK Dons. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, also voiced his sympathies for the supporters this week, telling the media that it was a shame they hadn’t been properly considered.

He said, “I feel for the fans with the Good Friday and Easter Monday game. We would have probably had nearly 27 to 28,000 for Crewe so I feel for the fans and the change of the game to the Saturday.

“Obviously for us, we continue the same. It doesn't jolt us too much but it is a big ask for the supporters. It is a shame that was not taken into consideration.”