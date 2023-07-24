Sheffield Wednesday closing in on international transfer as defender lands in UK

Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be close to adding a new face to their ranks, with Juan Delgado believed to now be in the country.

The 30-year-old defender, who is a Chilean international, is currently on the books of Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, however may not be for much longer following their relegation out of the top-flight and interest from the Owls.

Delgado worked with current Wednesday boss, Xisco, during their time at Gimnàstic de Tarragona after the Owls manager had announced his retirement and became Vicente Moreno’s assistant. The right back played 24 Segunda Liga games in Spain that season.

Now, with Wednesday on the lookout for new signings ahead of their Championship return, The Star understands that the 30-year-old is in England ahead of his proposed move, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will be their second signing of the summer if all goes to plan.

The former Tondela man has 13 Chile caps to his name, including three last month for La Roja, and has been used all over the pitch - though predominantly as a right back or winger - in his career to date, which would give Xisco a few options going into the new campaign.