Sheffield Wednesday close in on midfielder as ex-Everton man agrees terms

The Star previously wrote of Wednesday’s interest in former Everton midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, and while he’s had plenty of interest from elsewhere – including the Championship – the Owls have been in pole position for a while.

Now, with SWFC less than a month away from the start of their 2021/22 campaign, The Star is led to believe that Adeniran has agreed terms to make the switch to Hillsborough, and that if all goes well there’s a chance he could even feature in today’s friendly encounter against Chester.

Wednesday, if they can get things over the line, will be keen to get the former Wycombe Wanderers loanee playing as soon as possible in order to best prepare him for the season ahead, and Darren Moore would no doubt be delighted to get such a player in for their push at League One promotion.

Meanwhile, Moore has also been taking a closer look at former Chelsea fullback, Renedi Masampu, and The Star has also reported their interest in Arsenal defender, Tolaji Bola, as they consider their options for a new left back.

In other Wednesday news, as revealed last night, the club are looking to try and strike a deal that would see Queens Park Ranger attacker, Olamide Shodipo, make the switch to S6 in an attempt to boost Moore’s attack for what is set to be a tough campaign in the third tier.

