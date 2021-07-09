Sheffield Wednesday sanctioned by EFL - full document as suspended points deduction handed out...

Sheffield Wednesday have been given a suspended points deduction. (Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Wednesday have had ongoing issues surrounding player wages for some time now, but appear to have settled matters over the last couple of weeks after both current and former players had their outstanding wages settled.

Though that has now been sorted, the EFL have said the Owls will get a six-point deduction if they fail to pay players again before January 1st 2022, and three points if they fail to pay between January and June 30th 2022.

The full document released read as follows:

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduction and Factual Background

1. This is an Agreed Decision pursuant to EFL Regulation 85.

2. The EFL received an allegation that the Club failed to pay its Players in respect of the following months:

a. March 2021;

b. April 2021;

c. May 2021; and

d. June 2021,

and as such failed to strictly adhere to the terms of each Player’s contract.

3. As a result the Club was charged with Misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 63.7 (the “Charge”).

4. Regulation 63.7 provides: “The terms of a Standard Contract between a Club and a Player shall be strictly adhered to.”

5. The Club admitted the Charge and in accordance with Regulation 89.3.1, made submissions as to mitigation.

Agreed Decision and Sanction

6. Regulation 85 allows the EFL and a Club to enter an Agreed Decision where it is appropriate in the circumstances to conclude a matter effectively and equitably without referring the matter to a Disciplinary Commission.

7. Having reviewed the Club’s submissions and having taken into account the considerable impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Club’s ability to generate revenue during this period of time, the EFL Board invited the Club to consider the following proposed sanction in respect of the Charge:

a. a suspended 6-point deduction (reducing to a suspended 3-point deduction in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 7(b)) which shall be immediately activated in the event that:

i. the Club fails to ensure that all arrears currently owed to the Club’s Players are paid in full on or before the 5 July 2021; and/or

ii. the Club breaches Regulation 63.7 on or before 30 June 2022, (each a “Triggering Event”),

b. provided that the Club has not (whether by act or omission, intentionally or otherwise) committed a Triggering Event on or before 31 December 2021, from 1 January 2022 the sanction referred to in paragraph 7(a) will be reduced from a suspended 6-point sanction to a suspended 3-point deduction which, for the avoidance of doubt, shall be immediately activated in the event that the Club breaches Regulation 63.7 on or before 30 June 2022;

c. the Club agrees to bear the costs of ratification of the Agreed Decision; and

d. the Agreed Decision be published on EFL.com, the “Proposed Sanction”.

8. The Club has accepted the Proposed Sanction.