Olamide Shodipo of Queens Park Rangers is thought to be a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The Owls recently had their transfer embargo lifted after settling a number of off-the-field issues, something that will now allow the club to bring in some fresh faces to help Darren Moore’s League One campaign.

Wednesday are known to be trying hard to get a deal done for former Everton midfielder, Dennis Adeniran, while Renedi Masampu has been on trial and Tolaji Bola is also thought to be being considered.

Now, with Moore desperate to add to his attacking options, The Star understands that QPR winger, Olamide Shodipo, has made his way onto the club’s list of potential targets, with the Irish winger thought to be the sort of player that would fit the bill at Hillsborough.

And the 24-year-old is no stranger to League One having spent last season on loan there with Oxford United, putting together a fine run of form as he grabbed 11 goals and got two assists in 41 games as they narrowly missed out on promotion via the Play-Offs.

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will take their interest in Shodipo any further, or whether QPR would be willing to let him go after his impressive return last time out, but it is certainly a potential signing that could whet the appetite of Wednesdayites looking forward to the 2021/22 campaign.