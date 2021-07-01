Sheffield Wednesday close in on first signing – Southampton youngster on the brink…

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be closing in on former Southampton youngster David Agbontohoma.

The 19-year-old centre back has been on the Owls’ radar for some time now, with The Star revealing previously that they’re hoping to get a deal done for the youngster – and now it looks as though they’ve won the race for his signature.

Agbontohoma is likely to start life at Hillsborough with Lee Bullen’s U23s if a deal does get done, but ‘Bully’ has said previously that he’s suit the sort of mould that Darren Moore is looking for – so going forward he may have the chance to make the step up.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the former Saints man recently, Bullen said, “The latest thing on David is that he went and played a game at Stoke, but we’ve made a formal offer to him…

“We’re just waiting to hear back from David, and I think there has been a counter offer come back, but I don’t know exactly where we are with it.

“We’re not going to be throwing bucketloads of money about, especially at under-23 level…”

He also went on to praise the youngster, saying, “I really liked what I saw, I thought there was big room for improvement, and I think that he plays the way that Darren Moore would like to play - and he’s also big, powerful and quick.

“We’d love to have him on board, but ultimately the decision is in their boat.”