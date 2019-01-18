Sheffield Wednesday chief remains coy over on move for Fulham forward Neeskens Kebano

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew has refused to confirm or deny their interest in Fulham forward Neeskens Kebano.

As revealed by The Star yesterday, the Owls have held talks with the Cottagers over the possibility of signing Kebano on loan until the end of season. Negotiations are believed to be ongoing, with Kebano having slipped down in the pecking order at Craven Cottage, making just five appearances for the Premier League side this term.

Speaking at his pre-match press call ahead of tomorrow's Championship clash with Wigan Athletic, Agnew was asked if he could shed any light on Wednesday's move for Kebano.

Owls in talks to sign Fulham forward

"Not really, because as I said to you in previous press conferences, anything to do with January, transfer ins and outs, they are conversations I leave to Steve Bruce and the chairman," said Agnew, who confirmed Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson and Lucas Joao are in contention to feature against the Latics after recovering from their respective injuries.

"I am just here to prepare the team for the next game.

"It’s not my remit. It’s not something I have been particularly involved in."

But Agnew, who is holding the fort until Steve Bruce officially takes charge of the Owls on February 1, hinted a player with Kebano's attributes would give the side an extra dimension.

He said: "The one thing I would say, for a team to attack and hurt the opposition, create more chances, then pace in any team frightens defenders.

"If there is an injection in the team at some point, then I am sure it would make us a better team."

