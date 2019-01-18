Goal of the month winner Lucas Joao backs Steve Bruce to lead Sheffield Wednesday revival

Sheffield Wednesday star Lucas Joao has backed manager Steve Bruce to bring a winning mentality to Hillsborough.

Joao made the admission after winning the Championship goal of the month award for December.

Lucas Joao of Sheffield Wednesday is presented with the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December 2018 - Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP

Bruce was named the Owls' new boss on January 2 but officially takes charge of the Owls at the beginning of next month.

The Portugal international said: "We have a new manager in place now and a good chance to improve and move up the table.

"I’m looking forward to meeting him and working with him and I’m sure we can find the right way to start winning more games."

Joao beat off strong competition from Stoke City’s Tom Ince and Birmingham City’s Omar Bogle to claim the goal of the month prize following his 25-yard piledriver in the away defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Joao received 55 per cent of the public vote.

Owls in talks to sign Premier League forward

“Thank you to everyone that voted for me," said Joao. "I’m happy to have scored such a great goal, to help the team and to win this award for the club.

“It’s nice that Sheffield Wednesday have won this award three times this season, especially at a time when we aren’t performing as well as we like. It means a lot to us. This also recognises the quality we have in the team. I have to admit that I think Adam Reach’s goal (for his award) was better than mine."

Joao, who could be involved in Saturday's home meeting with Wigan Athletic after recovering from a hip injury, said he would gladly swap the eight goals he has netted for Sheffield Wednesday this season for team glory.

He said: “I’ve been pleased with my season personally and being able to score goals. However I would swap my personal good season for us doing better as a team."