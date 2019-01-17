Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday in talks to sign Premier League forward on loan

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions to sign Neeskens Kebano from Premier League strugglers Fulham, The Star can reveal.

Negotiations are understood to be ongoing between the two clubs and sources close to the Owls say they hope to bring in the versatile forward on loan until the end of the season.

Kebano, who can play in multiple positions across the front line, joined Fulham from Belgian club KRC Genk in August 2016 for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £3.8m.

The 26-year-old, a quick, direct, industrious player with an eye for goal, helped Fulham reach back-to-back Championship play-offs. Kebano found the back of the net six times in his first year at Craven Cottage, including a matchwinning double against Wednesday at Hillsborough on the final day of the 2016/17 season.

Although Fulham came up short in the semi-finals against Reading, Kebano was a first-team regular the following campaign as the Cottagers secured promotion to the top-flight by beating Steve Bruce's Aston Villa team at Wembley.

Dom Howson’s Sheffield Wednesday column

But Kebano has found game time hard to come by this term. Kebano, who endured a two-month injury lay-off after suffering an ankle problem in Fulham's Carabao Cup win over Exeter City back in August, has made just five appearances under managers Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri. He is still waiting to make a Premier League start, with Fulham currently 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety.

Born in France, Kebano started out at the renowned Clairefontaine football academy in France before attracting the interest of Paris Saint-Germain. After a loan spell at Caen, he left PSG in 2013 and headed to Charleroi.

Kebano notched 23 goals in two years before moving to Genk in the summer of 2016 where he helped them to a fifth place finish.

Kebano represented France from Under-17 to Under-20 level before switching his allegiance to the Democratic Republic of Congo. He made his DR Congo debut five years ago.