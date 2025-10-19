Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Charlton Athletic captain Greg Docherty said Sheffield Wednesday and their supporters “deserve more” after the Owls produced a spirited performance in their 2-1 defeat at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

After finding themselves 2-0 down at the half-time interval, it looked as though Wednesday were heading for a second straight defeat without any questions being asked.

However, Henrik Pedersen’s troops produced a much better version of themselves after the break, pulling a goal back through Jamal Lowe’s second goal in his last three appearances to make life uncomfortable for the Londoners.

Despite imposing themselves on Nathan Jones’ troops, and registering a higher xG (expected goals) in the second half, it wasn’t to be for the Owls, who had Ethan Horvath sent-off in stoppage time, meaning they were left to rue what could have been.

Off-field issues are, of course, at the forefront of everyone’s minds when facing Wednesday at this moment in time, and Docherty praised the Owls for the spirit they showed on the pitch.

Charlton ace praises Owls’ spirit

"Winning in this league is so difficult that you cannot underestimate how important three points are”, Docherty told the Addicks' YouTube channel.

"It is a massive week for us and this was probably the game that people earmarked we would go and get three points in. I am so proud, because sometimes you have to dig in.

"It was a brilliant first half. They are a team fighting for their lives, they are showing they have got spirit and credit to them and their supporters - they deserve more.

"But I am so proud of this group. They have shown another way of winning a game, and three points is three points."