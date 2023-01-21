News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

‘Bottle it and keep it’ – Sheffield Wednesday defenders given strong advice as clean sheet record draws closer

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has heaped praise on his defence after another clean sheet – but also insists that it’s a team effort.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 6:21pm

Wednesday are now just two shutouts away from setting a new club record of 18 in a single campaign, and they became the first team this season to stop Fleetwood Town scoring on the road as they secured a 1-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Marvin Johnson’s goal was enough to get the job done at S6 and go seven points clear of Ipswich Town in third place, and Moore spoke specifically of his back three of Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Liam Palmer when speaking after the game.

Hide Ad
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday hit big milestone and close in on club record after battle w...
Most Popular
Hide Ad

He told the media, “The back three, and probably the goalkeeper will get the plaudits, but it’s an all-round team effort in getting the right pressure on the ball in the right areas.

“We look around our defensive area, and that’s where the first time contacts were coming in from Dom and Akin and Palms - they compliment each other well, but we have a resilience to us.

Hide Ad

“We have to continue that, and I’ve told them not to lose that. They need to bottle it and keep it for their whole careers, because it’s something that you need. It’s a part of the game that we’ve got.

“When that happens, when you have that, you know you’ll get a chance, and today it was a well taken chance from Marvin that gave us the three points.

Hide Ad
Akin Famewo helped Sheffield Wednesday keep another clean sheet on Saturday. (Steve Ellis)

“We’d have liked more goals, but it’s the three points that count. At 1-0 you have to keep your concentration, and Cam Dawson has done that and pulled off a save to help us do that.”

Hide Ad

It was a victory that extended their unbeaten run in League One to 15 games, and it’s now 20 matches since they were beaten in a 90-minute fixture.

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night as they look to equal the club record of 17 clean sheets in a season, and with their form on the road in 2022/23 nobody would bet against them.

Hide Ad

MORE: Player ratings as Owls get the job done against Fleetwood

Darren MooreFleetwood TownSheffieldHillsborough