Sheffield Wednesday are set to miss out on the signing of Celtic defender, Stephen Welsh, after a decision was taken by Celtic on his future.

The Star reported last night that the Owls were in pursuit of the Bhoys defender, with Darren Moore looking at extra defensive options going into the second half of the campaign.

It’s understood that Welsh was open to making the switch to Hillsborough if the two clubs can agree terms, however Celtic aren’t flush for central defenders and we reported that they were reticent to let him leave.

Now though, with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, we understand that Celtic have made the decision that he will not be leaving on loan – and will be part of their squad for the rest of the season as they chase a treble.

Ange Postecoglou had suggested that they are open to letting players leave this window if they aren’t playing regularly – but it appears that he won’t be one of them.

When asked about potential outgoings today, he said, “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

