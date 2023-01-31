Sheffield Wednesday manager, Ange Postecoglou, has suggested that they are open to letting players leave this window if they aren’t playing regularly.

The Star reported last night that the Owls were in pursuit of Bhoys defender, Stephen Welsh, with Darren Moore looking at extra defensive options going into the second half of the campaign.

It’s understood that Welsh is open to making the switch to Hillsborough if the two clubs can agree terms, however Celtic aren’t flush for central defenders and there have been hints that they were reticent to lose another.

Now though, with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, Postecoglou has hinted that – though he didn’t name him – a departure for Welsh isn’t off the cards.

When asked about potential outgoings today, he said, “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.

“Anyone who is playing football and has been a meaningful contributor won’t be leaving in this window. Potentially the ones who leave are ones who haven’t had a lot of regular game time. There are four or five in the squad, I am not going to talk about individuals.”

