Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping for a strong reaction to their derby-day defeat when Cardiff City come to Hillsborough this weekend. Danny Rohl’s side will hold the somewhat rare title of favourites come Saturday, having picked up enough points to pull away from the main relegation pack, but things can change quickly in the Championship.

A two-week break courtesy of the November international fixtures may just have allowed time for an injured Owl or two to return, while third-bottom Cardiff will also be hoping for good news on the fitness front. Ahead of what looks set to be an important return to action for Wednesday, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.