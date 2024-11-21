Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping for a strong reaction to their derby-day defeat when Cardiff City come to Hillsborough this weekend. Danny Rohl’s side will hold the somewhat rare title of favourites come Saturday, having picked up enough points to pull away from the main relegation pack, but things can change quickly in the Championship.
A two-week break courtesy of the November international fixtures may just have allowed time for an injured Owl or two to return, while third-bottom Cardiff will also be hoping for good news on the fitness front. Ahead of what looks set to be an important return to action for Wednesday, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.
1. Aaron Ramsey - out
Has been out since September with a hamstring injury and is approaching the initial two-month comeback date. Unlikely to be rushed back, given his long-standing fitness issues. | Getty Images
2. Kion Etete - out
Yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury over the summer. The striker is back training but is not considered fit enough to feature at present. | Getty Images
3. Isaak Davies - out
The winger tore his hamstring as the Bluebirds were wrapping up their pre-season preparations. Is back training, but is believed still be weeks away from a return. | Getty Images
4. Ryotaro Tsunoda - out
The Japan centre-backis yet to feature for Cardiff after arriving during the January transfer window. Is currently out with a hamstring injury that required surgery at the end of last season. | AFP via Getty Images