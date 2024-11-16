Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City early injury and team news with six out and five doubts

Published 16th Nov 2024
Sheffield Wednesday return to action with the visit of Cardiff City to Hillsborough next weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday will have had two weeks to stew on their Steel City derby defeat by the time they face Cardiff City on Saturday, and those inside Hillsborough will be desperate for a reaction. Danny Rohl’s side have picked up enough wins to steer clear of early relegation trouble but are yet to record consecutive victories, with the visit of Cardiff and a midweek trip to struggling Hull as good a chance as any.

The November international break should allow Wednesday to focus on those currently sidelined and with a fortnight between games, there is hope of a return or two. Cardiff also have their fair share of fitness issues to contend with and the Star has rounded up the latest from both sides ahead of next week’s clash.

Has been out since September with a hamstring injury and is approaching the initial two-month comeback date. Unlikely to be rushed back, given his long-standing fitness issues.

1. Aaron Ramsey - out

Has been out since September with a hamstring injury and is approaching the initial two-month comeback date. Unlikely to be rushed back, given his long-standing fitness issues. | Getty Images

Yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury over the summer. The striker is back training but is not considered fit enough to feature at present.

2. Kion Etete - out

Yet to play this season after suffering a hamstring injury over the summer. The striker is back training but is not considered fit enough to feature at present. | Getty Images

The winger tore his hamstring as the Bluebirds were wrapping up their pre-season preparations. Is back training, but is believed still be weeks away from a return.

3. Isaak Davies - out

The winger tore his hamstring as the Bluebirds were wrapping up their pre-season preparations. Is back training, but is believed still be weeks away from a return. | Getty Images

The Japan centre-backis yet to feature for Cardiff after arriving during the January transfer window. Is currently out with a hamstring injury that required surgery at the end of last season.

4. Ryotaro Tsunoda - out

The Japan centre-backis yet to feature for Cardiff after arriving during the January transfer window. Is currently out with a hamstring injury that required surgery at the end of last season. | AFP via Getty Images

