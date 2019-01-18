Sheffield Wednesday can still win promotion, insists Owls winger

Ten places and 11 points separate the Owls from the final Championship play-off spot with 19 matches remaining.

It is not an insurmountable gap by any means but a promotion tilt looks a big ask.

Sheffield Wednesday star Marco Matias is out of contract at the end of the season

Yet Marco Matias is refusing to give up hope of a late top-six challenge.

The Wednesday winger told The Star: "Our target is we want to try to get into the play-offs and we are fighting for that so let's see what happens.

"We will take it game by game and hopefully we will start to win.

"In this competition, when you win three or four games in a row, everything can change and that's what we want.

"Everybody knows it will be hard but we want to try and we are ready for it."

It is now or never for Wednesday in their pursuit of promotion.

But there is also plenty at stake for Matias.

The Portuguese forward, drafted in from Nacional in a deal thought to be around £1.2 million in the summer of 2015, is out of contract at the end of the end of the campaign.

Although his long-term future is shrouded in uncertainty, Matias insists he is concentrating on helping the Owls move up the table.

"I think it (my future) is not the most important thing," he said. "We are focused on the Championship.

"It is about the team and the club.

"The most important thing now is we need focus on the games and leave those questions until the of the season."

With his injury troubles finally behind him, Matias says he is enjoying his football and admits he would love to remain at Hillsborough.

Matias said: "I am 100 per cent focused on Sheffield Wednesday.

"Of course, if I sign a new contract, I would be happy for that because I chose this club four years ago.

"I like Sheffield Wednesday and I enjoy here.

"I don't know about the future so I just focus on the games because that is the most important thing."

In recent months, Matias has established himself as a first-team regular. He has made 22 appearances, hitting four goals.

"I'm happy to show to everyone who I am as a player because it was difficult in the past," he said. "I hope I can keep doing well and stay away from injuries.

"As a player, I want to help the team win games as that is the most important thing now."

Matias says he is excited at the prospect of working with Steve Bruce. The former Manchester United defender will take over at Hillsborough on February 1. Steve Agnew, Bruce's assistant, is currently in charge on a caretaker basis, with Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen assisting him.

"I'm looking forward to working with him [Bruce] of course," he said. "We are waiting for him but the other coaches are okay and we learn a lot from them so we are happy with that.

"When a new manager comes in, all the players try to impress him. It is normal. It happens with all of the teams.

"He knows about the players already. On our part, we just need to keep doing our job and working hard and we will see what happens in the future."

