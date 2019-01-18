Almen Abdi has a future at Sheffield Wednesday, but it is in the midfielder’s hands according to Owls caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

Ahead of Steve Bruce’s arrival at Hillsborough, all players in the Wednesday setup have been told they have a ‘clean slate’ with the management and coaching staff with Keiren Westwood, George Boyd and Sam Hutchinson already benefiting from first team returns.

Sheffield Wednesday's Almen Abdi.

And as life after Jos Luhukay continues at the club, it could be good news for long-term absentee Almen Abdi, who has made just 23 appearances since signing from Watford for a reported £2.5 million two and a half years ago.

The 32-year-old played over an hour in a rare appearance for the Owls’ under-23 side on Monday in their match against Bolton Wanderers at the club’s Middlewood Road training facility and Agnew confirmed Abdi has returned to training this week.

He said: “Abdi looks okay. He trained again this morning, he just needs games.

“He’s been a long time not playing football, so we just continue to monitor him. Hopefully he will have another Under-23s game next week.

“It’s now in the hands of the player. He’s had some Under-23s, and we want to see him in more of those games.

“When Steve (Bruce) comes in I am sure we will assess where he is, and give everybody an opportunity.”

Abdi’s last first team performance came against Bristol City under Jos Luhukay in March 2018 and in his time at the club he has only scored one goal – stark contrast to his form at Watford of 25 goals in 131 appearances.

The Switzerland international – who has previously played for FC Zurich and Udinese – is out of contract with Wednesday at the end of the season.