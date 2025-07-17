Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have had conversations in an attempt to get Callum Paterson back in the building at S6.

The Star reported earlier this month that the Scot had rejected an initial contract offer at Wednesday and, after no further contact was made, had decided to continue assessing his numerous options elsewhere, with the 30-year-old having interest from England in both the Championship and League One, as well as overseas.

Paterson, who became a very popular figure during his time with the Owls, hasn’t been training with the club since then after they made no attempt to continue negotiations, but it’s now understood that they’re keen to open up discussions once again – if they can get their embargo, and wage cap that comes with it, lifted.

It’s always been of the understanding that ‘Pato’ was eager to stay with the Owls, with the versatile former Cardiff City man having spoken publicly about how much he’s loved his time at Hillsborough, and the recent events surrounding the club may give him a chance to make that possible.

Speaking back in March, he said, “Yeah, I’d love to be here,” he said. “But that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen.”

Wednesday were able to get two of their embargoes lifted this week after settling up the money owed to their players and HMRC, and now need to settle up the transfer fees owed to other clubs in order to be embargo-less going forward. It would mean the removal of the wage cap, thought to be around £7k per week, and the lifting on restrictions of squad size. Their fee restriction, however, will remain in place, meaning that they can’t pay for transfers or loans.

A return for Paterson would come as a big boost for the Owls who are set to embark on a difficult season ahead, and a player with his skillset and work ethic would certainly not go amiss in the campaign that lies in front of them.

