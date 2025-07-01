Callum Paterson, one of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion heroes from 2023, has become a free agent after his contract expired.

‘Pato’, who became a popular figure at S6 following his move from Cardiff City in 2020, scored a huge goal in the Miracle of Hillsborough win over Peterborough United – one of 186 appearances for the club in five years.

Now, though, The Star understands that the Scot rejected an initial contract offer at Wednesday and, after no further contact was made, he will be assessing his numerous options elsewhere. It’s thought that the 30-year-old has interest from England in both the Championship and League One, as well as overseas.

Paterson has made it clear in interviews previously that he’d love to have stayed at Wednesday, but with wage issues and an air of uncertainty plaguing the club, he is now officially a free agent.

The versatile former Hearts man got 46 goals and assists during his time in blue and white, and his departure will leave another big hole for Wednesday to try and fill. It remains to be seen whether the club will make any sort of last-ditch attempt to get him to stay, but with no end in sight in terms of the financial chaos currently ensuing in South Yorkshire, it seems unlikely.

He'll be remembered at the club for his blood and guts approach, incredible work ethic and a few fantastic goals. As well as that standout performance under the lights that helped the Owls book their spot at Wembley just over two years ago.