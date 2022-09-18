Thorpe, who finished fourth in the latest edition of the popular TV programme, will sing an acapella rendition of the national anthem following the minute’s silence ahead of the game against Ipswich Town on Saturday with the club and supporters paying their respect to Her Majesty.

The Queen passed away last week at the age of 96, and plenty of plans have been set in place at S6 this afternoon to honour her, with members of the armed forces coming to make floral tributes inside the stadium and black armbands being donned by players, coaches and officials.

It has also been confirmed that turnstiles will be closed between 2.55pm and 3pm in order to make sure that tributes are observed as well as possible. The front cover of the matchday programme features a picture of the Queen on her 1954 visit to Hillsborough from The Star’s archives.

Meanwhile, former Owls legend, Des Walker, will also be present at Hillsborough for the game as a guest of the club. He’ll be on the microphone in the hospitality areas before taking to the field at halftime to greet the supporters who – for many years – chanted his name.

Walker, now 56, made 362 appearances for Wednesday during his time at the club which spanned over the course of almost a decade.

Kick off is set for 3pm at Hillsborough.