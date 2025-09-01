Sheffield Wednesday may be able to bring some players to the club after further discussions with the EFL, The Star understands.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood that the Owls entered deadline day with restrictions placed upon them that prevented the registration of new players due to repeat financial misdemeanours throughout a desperate summer. Talks between the club and the EFL have been steadfast throughout the summer with regard to what business would be allowed, in line with discussions held between Wednesday and the authority’s independent CFRU to determine the club’s financial landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s recruitment team have worked hard behind the scenes to line up potential deals and one theory is that the club will be permitted to register loans at no cost to the club. That looks likely to open the door to the signing of long-held target Harry Amass of Manchester United, with further loans a possibility.

The Star revealed interest in Manchester City youngster Jaden Heskey last month and reports have re-emerged to suggest that interest remains. Further loanee additions are a possibility, though it remains to be seen what business can be done - or will be permitted - with only a few hours to the deadline.

Manager Henrik Pedersen has spoken about the need to bring players in to bolster a threadbare squad and work is believed to be taking place to ensure that happens. It is not yet known what has changed behind the scenes for Wednesday to have been granted permission to pursue some targets - but the hope is there that deals can be done ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday primed for deadline day offers but striker future uncertain