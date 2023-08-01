Sheffield Wednesday boss thanks ‘amazing’ fans after city experience

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has thanked Owls fans for the way that he’s been welcomed into the city since his arrival.

The Spaniard had his first taste of Hillsborough at the weekend as Wednesday played host to Luton Town in their final preseason friendly, but there will be thousands more present on Friday night when the club play their part as curtain-raisers for the 2023/24 English Football League.

He’s already had his fair share of Wednesdayite interactions though, both locally and during their preseason camp in Spain, and he said that the support has been ‘excellent’.

Speaking after the Luton defeat, the Owls boss said, “It has been very good for us. It’s not only when you come to the stadium – when you come to the city, it’s amazing. One step, you meet one supporter and then another step, there is another one! I can only say thank you to them all because they always give big support. They’ve been excellent for us, they understand our job and help us in these situations.”

He went on to add, “The most important thing is that they see how we are trying to improve, and every day they follow our performances and our games. Against Luton, I think it was our best performance, but we need to continue to improve when we play Southampton.

"We’re trying to put out the players that can maybe start for the Championship and I’m very happy with them. They worked very hard and it was their best performance we’ve had in all pre-season but it’s not enough as we need to continue improving, continue working and giving better ideas.”