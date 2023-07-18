Reported Sheffield Wednesday target makes transfer decision as deal announced

The 26-year-old midfielder had a difficult season on the injury front last time out, making just a handful of appearances for the Tractor Boys following a move from Plymouth Argyle, and it became clear earlier in the summer that a temporary exit was on the cards.

It was reported at one stage that the Owls, who were interested in him before he joined Ipswich, could look to bring him to Hillsborough before their Championship return, however there was doubt cast over whether his club would be interested in letting him join a team in the same league.

Camara’s move to The Valley has now been confirmed, and his new manager, Dean Holden, spoke of his delight at getting the deal done, saying that he’s admited the midfielder ‘for a long time’.

Speaking to the club’s website, he explained, “Pan is an excellent addition as he offers us something different in the middle of the park. He’s a good ball carrier who plays with real dynamism and is equally adept in both his defensive and attacking responsibilities.

“He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time for his selfless attitude to do what’s required for the team and his willingness to leave absolutely everything out on the pitch. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”